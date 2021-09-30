Hyderabad: Assailants hurl stones at actor Posani's house, case filed

Two unidentified assailants hurled stones at actor Posani Krishna Murali's residence at Yeellareddyguda in the city on Wednesday night. It is learned that the two workers at the actor's residence escaped unhurt. The assailants also said to have filthy language while attacking the actor's residence.



Based on the complaint of the watchman, the SR Nagar police registered a case and launched an inquirty. The CCTV footage at the actor's residence is also being examined.

On the other hand, a case has been also filed against the Posani Krishna Murali by the fans of actor and politician Pawan Kalyan in Karimnagar. They alleged that Posani has been making baseless allegations against Pawan Kalyan and demanded immediate arrest of him.