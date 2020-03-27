Hyderabad: Assist those held up at interstate borders, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy asked police officials to find ways to safely send those who are held up at the interstate borders.



Kishan Reddy asked the officials on Thursday to work in coordination with the local officials and give safe passage to the students and others who have got no objection certificates issued to safely reach their destinations.

He interacted with 17 district collectors from Telangana from the special COVID-19 control room established in the North Block in the national capital to oversee the implementation of the lockdown across the States in the country. The union minister has also shared the information received by him on the woes faced by the people at the intestate boarders and asked to sort out the issues. He asked the officials to update information from their respective areas to the national control room and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities, vegetables.

The collectors briefed the minister the steps taken by them to address the supply of essential commodities and how the lockdown is being implemented. He said that it was also decided that each minister to share responsibilities and one minister would be present at the national control room available round the clock. Kishan Reddy also interacted with the officials from other parts of the country from the national control room.