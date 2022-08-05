Hyderabad: 'Bahubali' screen to monitor every single moment

Bahubali screen at the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art Telangana police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) was the centre of attraction when the building was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

The screen connects a network of over 9.25 lakh cameras installed across the state which would help the police monitor every movement of the people and within no time track the crime and take instant action.

The ICCC, apart from state-of-the-art facilities with international standards, will also have a war room. Also, with the Bahubali screen, they will view activities over one lakh cameras at any given point of time.

Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy said the ICCC consists of multiple displays, control panels and large wall-sized panels that display the feeds from multiple locations through CCTV cameras installed across the state. It is acting as a hub for fusion of technologies and multi-agency coordination with the representatives from all the government departments.

He said under a single roof, various departments can monitor and check the feeds in various religious places, water reservoirs, localities of the city as well as of several districts in the state. The intuitive application, along with the watch of specific CCTV feeds casted to the video wall, also smartly works in the backend and capable of triggering alerts on crowd gathering, geo-fence alerts, unattended baggage, traffic congestion, etc. "It aims to see that the police would be a step ahead of criminals," he added. The centre also has a helipad, and powered lift aircraft for emergency operations.