Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police arrest three for selling haleem

Three people arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday evening for selling haleem at Zehranagar despite its ban due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The police rushed to the spot in Zehranagar after they received a complaint and arrested the trio who were selling haleem on the roadside. The police regsitered cases against them and launched an investigation.

The Haleem Makers' Association has decided not to sell haleem this year due to the lockdown. Sale of haleem would only lead to a greater risk as no one knows who is infected, we need overcome the pandemic first, said MA Majeed, managing director of Pista House, one of the world's largest haleem sellers.

The sale of haleem will lead to the people gathering at the haleem centres ignoring social distance and that would lead to the rise in coronavirus cases. Food delivery services of Swiggy and Zomatao was also banned after a delivery executive tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the haleem makers who used to make the most of the Ramadan season are looking out for businesses to eke out a livelihood. Many of them were selling fruits, vegetables and other essentials goods that are allowed during the lockdown period.

From the start of the Ramadan season, the haleem sellers used to make crores of business only in Hyderabad. Many of the restaurants also sell haleem during the festive season along with those haleem centres set up on the roadside.