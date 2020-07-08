Hyderabad: Beware of cyber crimes, say cops

Hyderabad: Spreading awareness on cyber-crimes, the Telangana State Police in their recent tweet from their official Twitter handle on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation quoting "Beware of Cyber-crimes & Be Alert!" The screenshot mentioned an awareness message regarding cyber-crime that mentioned a link to download the banned application tik tok from a third-party server.

According to the police, clicking on malicious links will allow the violators to hack into your phones and steal your valuable data such as bank account details, contacts and photos. The police further appealed to netizens to avoid such spam messages and requested everyone to not click on links provided by these spam messages under any circumstances.





Beware of Cyber crimes & Be Alert! pic.twitter.com/0BYTPcZ194 — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) July 7, 2020





