Hyderabad: Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud presents prizes to winners
Highlights
Nagole: Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud and MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participated in the 71st Republic day celebrations and hoisted the flag in Government School and some colonies in the division on Sunday. She distributed prizes for the children who participated in the competitions held. TRS party activists and locals were present.
