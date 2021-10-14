Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gives directions to officials on oil palm cultivation

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials of Horticulture and Industries Departments to take initiatives for Oil Palm cultivation, which was targeted 5 lakh acres across the State for the Year 2022-23, at a review meeting held on Wednesday.

The CS has informed that the Cabinet has approved an action plan to take up 20 lakh acres of Oil Palm Cultivation in Telangana to evolve the farmers get better income. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

During the meeting, the Officials informed the CS that so far 18 nurseries were set up and 23.41 lakhs of oil palm sprouts are received, as well as indent had been placed by various companies for 2.11 crores of oil palm sprouts.

As per the request of the State government, Centre has reduced the import of custom duty on oil palm seeds from 30 per cent to 5 per cent which will help the farmers. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Agriculture, Venkat Rami Reddy, Director, Horticulture, Surender, MD, TS Oilfed and other officials were present.