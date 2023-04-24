Hyderabad: CM K Chandrashekar Rao greets Veerashaiva Lingayats and Linga Balijas on Basava Jayanti

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday greeted the Veerashaiva Lingayats and Linga Balija communities and the country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of social and spiritual revolutionary Basaveshwar.

The CM reminisced the teaching and services of Basaveshwar, who worked for the establishment of an equal society and the nation. Looking upon him as a social visionary, KCR said that he fought for a society free of colour, caste and gender discrimination around 900 years ago. Moreover, he not only reformed the religious values prevailing in the former society but also fought against social evils.

He also said that the social visionary had established the 'Anubhava Mantap' system that represents all castes and the seeds of parliamentary democracy were sown. He said that the State government was officially organising Basaveshwar's birth anniversary every year and took measures towards the fulfilment of his aspirations by working towards the welfare of Dalits, Backward castes, Tribals and women. With the view of inspiring future generations about the legendary, the CM has established Basaveshwara's Bronze statue on Tank Bund. The government allocated Rs 10 crore funds for the construction of Basava Bhavan in the most expensive area of Kokapet and would pursue the revolutionary's philosophy of equality, he added.