Hyderabad: Coronavirus cases in GHMC show a decline over the past week

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: The positive cases in GHMC limits are showing a slight decline if last one week's daily figures are an indication. On Sunday, 557 cases were reported which is almost half the total seen regularly ten days and earlier. Cases used to hover around one thousand mark every day at that time. Of the total state's cases, GHMC used to contribute around 80 percent but on Sunday it was less than 50 percent much to the relief of the health department.



Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1296 new cases even as the total tests done so far in the state crossed 2.5 lakh mark on Sunday. The positive cases rose to 45,076. Six patients died pushing the deceased total to 415. The Case Fatality Rate stood at 0.92 percent.

The total recovered figure till now is 32,438 while active cases stood at 12,224. The positivity rate that was close to 20 percent a few days ago was ten percent on Sunday. Out of the 12,519 tests, 1296 were found to be infected with the virus. Among fresh cases, apart from GHMC's tally of 557, Warangal-urban 117 and Ranga Reddy 111 cases.

New cases in last 24 hours: 1296

Total tests done so far: 2,65,219

Tests done in last 24 hours: 12,519

Active cases in the state: 12,224

Total discharges: 32,438

Total deaths: 415

Total positive cases so far: 45,076

GHMC cases in last 24 hours: 557

July 19 557 July 18 667 July 17 806 July 16 788 July 15 796 July 14 815



