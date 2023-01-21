Hyderabad: Demolition of Deccan mall building to take place with new technology
Even after 40 hours of the fire mishap, the smoke has been emanating from the building making it difficult for the officials to enter. Officials have been carrying out search operations and the demolition of fire-hit building to take place.
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2023 8:42 AM GMT
10000 tons of material estimated to have been destroyed in Deccan Mall fire incident
- 21 Jan 2023 8:39 AM GMT
Decision on demolition of building postponed by three days
- 21 Jan 2023 8:36 AM GMT
One charred body has been found in Secunderabad Deccan Mall fire incident on back side of first floor of building. Efforts to bring out the body on. If it is not possible to identify then will be sent FOR DNA test. Two more people are missing. Fire brigade officials went inside after experts made it clear that building will not collapse immediately
- 21 Jan 2023 7:59 AM GMT
Demolition with new technology like cutting the building would be taken up. Smoke still emanating from godown. He asked opposition leaders to be cautious and not make some vague comments.
- 21 Jan 2023 7:59 AM GMT
Minister Talsani Yadav visited Deccan Mall again today. He inspected the top floor of building with help of crane. He assured basti people that if any damage caused during the demolition of the building government would compensate the.
- 21 Jan 2023 7:59 AM GMT
Even after 40 hours of fire subsiding in Deccan Mall fire incident in Secunderabad smoke continues to emanate making it difficult for fire, GHMC and other officials are finding it difficult to go inside. Police restrictions continue and people are not allowed to go anywhere near the building