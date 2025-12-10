Divi Vadthya leads pan-India war epic ‘Karmastalam’; first look poster unveiled

The makers of Karmastalam have unveiled the film’s intense first look poster, showcasing Bigg Boss fame Divi Vadthya in a fierce warrior avatar. Mounted on a lavish scale under the Samradni Films and Roy Films banners, the action drama is directed by Rocky Sherman and produced by Harsha Vardhan Shinde.

The striking poster presents Divi charging into a battlefield engulfed in flames, surrounded by soldiers in combat. Designed to resemble a grand war epic, the visual highlights the film’s ambition and scale. According to the makers, Karmastalam will stand out for its rich cinematography, powerful background score, and heavily detailed production design, all crafted to deliver an immersive cinematic experience.

Positioned as a Pan-India action spectacle, Karmastalam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, targeting a wide audience across the country. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Archana Shastry, Chunky Pandey, Aravind Krishna, Prince Cecil, Killi Kranthi, Mitali Chouhan, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Venkatesh Mummidi, Vinod Kumar Alva, Balagam Sanjay, Nag Mahesh, and Dil Ramesh in significant roles.

On the technical side, Shirish Prasad is on board as editor, while Sai Karthic is composing the music. The team has hinted that more updates, including teasers and character introductions, will be released soon as the project moves into its next promotional phase.

With a towering scale and an action-packed premise, Karmastalam is shaping up to be one of the notable pan-Indian releases to watch out for.