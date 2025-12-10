Simbu continues month-long shoot for Vetrimaaran’s ‘Arasan’

Actor Silambarasan, who recently joined the sets of Vetrimaaran’s highly anticipated action drama Arasan in Kovilpatti, is expected to shoot non-stop until the end of the month, according to industry sources. The production team is reportedly struggling to manage the massive crowds arriving daily to catch a glimpse of the star, prompting them to seek police assistance for crowd control.

A unit source revealed that Vijay Sethupathi will not be part of the ongoing schedule and is slated to join only in the next leg of filming. Meanwhile, photos of Simbu deep in discussion with Vetrimaaran from the sets have intensified fan excitement.

Arasan carries enormous buzz for several reasons: it marks the first collaboration between Silambarasan and celebrated filmmaker Vetrimaaran, it is being produced by leading Tamil producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, and it features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. The recently released promo further heightened curiosity, offering a gripping setup grounded in the gritty world of Vada Chennai.

In the promo, Simbu appears as a man entangled in real-life crimes, warning director Nelson to use a disclaimer due to the sensitive nature of the cases still under trial. The visuals cut to intense sequences suggesting his involvement in multiple murders, while simultaneously teasing a deeper, untold narrative from the Vada Chennai universe.

Alongside Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi, the film stars Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Though Vetrimaaran has clarified that Arasan is not Vada Chennai 2, he confirmed that the story unfolds within the same world—making the anticipation even stronger.