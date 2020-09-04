Hyderabad: EVDM cracks down on encroachments

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of rampant encroachments of government lands, open spaces, parks and lakes, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) is bolstering its recently launched Open Spaces Protection Cell (Assets Protection Cell) to enable citizens to post complaints against the illegal activities in GHMC limits.

On Thursday, the Assets Protection Cell (APC) received a complaint on encroachment of an open space no. 19 situated at LIG, KPHB Phase III. Upon receiving the complaint, the APC Assistant Enforcement Officer inspected the site and found the plot of admeasuring 700 sq yards demarcated as green space/open space No19 in KPHB Phase III, LIG Housing board Layout.

According to APC, the occupants of block no 131 had demolished the LIB block and started reconstruction without permission of competent authority. Further, the EVDM team found that the plot abutting the said open space has been encroached upon and a foundation was being constructed. In this regard, the APC had issued notices to the encroachers to furnish the permission documents, but as they failed to submit, the APC demolished the illegal pillars and foundation in the encroached portion of the green space on Wednesday. It is said that the EVDM Directorate would be building a compound wall along with a gate to protect the green space no 19.