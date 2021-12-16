Hyderabad: Fake income tax officials held for stealing gold, cash

A group who stole gold and cash from a house in Hyderabad by posing as Income Tax officials were arrested by the police.



According to police, the fake officials went to the house of one Bhagyalakshmi in Jayabheri Orange county in financial district under Gachibowli police station limits on December 13. The group introduced themselves as I-T officials and inspected the house.

They asked the woman of almirah keys on the pretext of checking and seized the gold and cash. Later, they left the house with 3 kg gold and cash without providing any information to the woman. The woman who grew suspicious lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police who registered a case and took up the investigation.

The police who launched the inquiry on the base of CCTV footage caught hold of the accused. The members of the group are said to be the natives of West Godavari district. The police said that around six people were involved in the theft of which three were arrested and the remaining are at large.

It is learned that the accused planned for the theft for the last two months. The cash and gold that was stolen was seized.