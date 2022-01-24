Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in theatre in Choutuppal

People have been asked vacate the movie theatre after it caught fire in Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Monday. No casualties have been reported.

Anji Reddy theatre in Choutuppal was screening a movie which the mishap took place following which the audience were asked to vacate the premises by the staff. The theatre staff used the fire extinguishers to put out the fire. The reason for the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The thick smoke in the theatre frightened the audiences. Short circuit is suspected to be cause of the fire.

Earlier of this month, a fire erupted at Shiva Parvati theatre here in Hyderabad. The mishap took place in the early hours of the day when the security guard saw smoke engulfing the cinema hall and immediately alerted the fire department.

Three fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire after struggling for three hours.