Hyderabad: Free online consultation for Covid suspects, patients

Hyderabad: Are you worried that you may be inflicted with Coronavirus? There is help just a call away. Hyderabad Council of Human Welfare has started a helpline number for free online consultation for patients with COVID symptoms and general public.



Dr Mohd Rafiuddin, founder-director, Hyderabad Council of Human Welfare, says, "Not every patient needs a hospital admission. People panic even if they have mild fever and cold thinking it might be COVID. The motive of starting this helpline was help people to deal with the situation and give them an idea on what to do next"

The helpline started on July 27 and has been receiving 15 calls per day. Currently, a team of five are trained to attend calls. The caller is put onto a doctor only when they feel it necessary. There are five doctors. Each doctor is currently working for four hours each for counselling from 8am to 8 pm.

"Seeing the symptoms and condition of patients we suggest whether they should get admitted or they can be treated at home. This will help the patient an idea of what he/she can do further," concludes Mohd Rafiuddin.

With the onset of monsoon, viral fever is common and many are affected. Dr P Karunakar, a private medical practitioner at West Marredpally says, "Every year, with the onset of the monsoon we get a number of viral fever cases and this year is no different. A patient gets fever during this time every year and this year too he came and panicked. Thankfully, he is fine now." He added, "It is natural for people to get panicky due to the Covid-19 scare."