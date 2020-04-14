Hyderabad: Fuel sales plummet as demand dips

Hyderabad: As the State has entered the third week of lockdown, the sales of petrol and diesel have taken a nosedive. Staff at various petrol bunks say there is a 60 to 70 per cent drop in diesel and petrol consumption. The fuel outlets are open from 6 am to 6 pm.



M Saikiran, who is the manager at ESSAR Petrol Pump at Safilguda, says, "Before lockdown the sale was around 6,000 litres of petrol and diesel, which has now dropped down to 1,800 litres a day." M Ganesh, manager at Bharat Petroleum Petrol pump at Neredmet X Roads, also says sales have fallen from 6,000 litres to 1,500 litres per day. Similar is the case at HP Petrol Bunk, Safilguda, from 4,800 litres per day, the sale now has dropped 1,200 litres. K Srinivas, a pump operator at ESSAR Petrol Pump, shared, "Earlier there were 15 employee now there are only four of us, but I have to work anyhow as I am the sole earner of my family. We are getting paid on time but the work is more compared to the payment; we have asked the authorities to raise or salaries as we have to work in such conditions."

R Rajeshwari, another pump operator, said, "My family is scared to let me out and work but I have to help my family, getting essentials is a difficult as by the time I finish out shift the shops are closed. Either I have to finish work early and go or ask someone from my family to get them." All workers are paid Rs 9,000 each.

G Mallesh, a pump operator, explained their situation: "Our families are very concerned about us going out for work. Our job is risky as we have to be in contact with everyone but still we do our job as we have our responsibilities." B Surjan, an air filling operator, relates: "Even though there were less sales last month, till date, we received our full month salary but the work load is more now due of less staff. We have asked our in-charges to raise salaries. All the workers here are worried and are taking proper sanitary measures to protect ourselves from COVID-19. When I go back home, I sleep and eat in a different room, away from my family for their safety."

Earlier there were 15 workers now only four of them handle the pump, each worker at the HP outlet is paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000.