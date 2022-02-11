Hyderabad: Gang involved stealing cars held by Rachakonda police

A three-member gang involved in stealing cars was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Friday. The police said that the gang tampered the Global Positioning System (GPS) of cars and stealing them in Chaitanyapuri. The gang also hired cars and sold them. The police seized five cars and a bike from them.



The arrested were identified as G Mahesh Nuthan Kumar (28), a mobile phone technician from Bhimavaram, Shaik Munawar aka Munna (35), a poultry worker, K Sai Madan (21), a private employee both from Krishna district.

According to the police, Mahesh, an engineering graduate is said to have been arrested by the police earlier for his involvement in theft and cybercrime cases. He had worked as a mobile phone technician at Bhimavaram before moving into crime.

He also hired cars and bikes from online automobile rental apps and sold the vehicles, the police said adding that he removed the GPS tracking system of vehicles before fleeing and replaced the number plates with fake ones. The two other accused Munna and Sai Madan helped Mahesh in committing the offence, the police added.