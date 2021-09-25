Hyderabad girl gets 20th rank in Civils

Hyderabad: Six candidates from the two Telugu states are among the list of successful candidates who qualified in the Civil Services examination 2020. Hyderabadi girl P Srija ranked 20 while Maitrei Naidu got 29th rank, Devagudi Mounika 75th and E Vegini 686 rank.

Among male candidates who were successful are: Ravi Kumar and Yashwanth Kumar Reddy 84th rank, K Soumith Raju 355, Tirupati Rao 441, Prashath Surapati 498, Abhisheik Andasu 616, D Vijay Babu 682 and Kallam Srikanth Reddy 747.

The Commission has released a list of 761 candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various central services in addition to IAS, IPS and IFS, in which 545 men and 216 women were selected.

Category wise: 263 from General, 229 from OBC, 122 from SC and 86 from EWS candidates were selected. Sharing her happiness with The Hans India, Srija said that she did not expect a better rank in the first attempt. She happens to be the topper from the Telugu states.

She said she was inspired by her father's words that one should work for the betterment of society.

The Osmania Medical College alumni asserted that she firmly believes that the revolutionary changes can be brought by opting for Civil Services.

