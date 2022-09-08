Hyderabad: Global Peace rally to be held on Oct 2

Hyderabad: Global Peace founder Dr KA Paul on Wednesday announced that Global Peace Rally and Economic Summit will be held at Gymkhana Grounds on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Telangana Jana Samithi, president, Professor Kodandaram, Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao, noted revolutionary leader Gaddar, retired Justice Chandrasekhar, former CBI Joint Director JD Lakshmi Narayan and others participated in a meeting conducted by Paul to fianlise the schedule for the rally.

Invitations have already been sent to the representatives of 197 countries, he said.

Gaddar appealed the leaders to make the programme a grand success. Former CBI officer Lakshmi Narayana said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should hold a press meet and personally invite leaders.

Congress leader Mallu Ravi said that the rally will help unite the world against violence and atrocities.