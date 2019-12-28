Hyderabad: Government will take a call on NPR, says KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Cabinet would decide on whether to implement NPR in the state or not.

Replying to a question during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS leader said the party had given only issue-based support to the NDA government and supported Bills like the abrogation of Article 370.

"With regard to the CAA , our leader in the Rajya Sabha K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao in the Lok Sabha have clearly said that we are against the CAA as it excludes the Muslims and also made it clear that the TRS will support the Act only if the changes are made in the Act.

Party's secretary-general K Keshava Rao said that the Centre had only the announcement with regard to NPR and it was not clear whether the government would implement it or not.

"We will comment on it once it is made public. NPR was also brought in 2003, 2010 and 2015 and all were different," he said.

"If present NPR is similar to that of 2010, we have no objection. If there are communal issues, we will suggest changes to it," Rao added.