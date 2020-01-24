Hyderabad: Harish Rao appealed to all financial institutions for loan push to farmers

Hyderabad: Claiming the Telangana State Government is farmer-friendly , Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday appealed to all financial institutions to extend loan facility with low interest rates to the farmers liberally.

Participating in State Credit seminar conducted by NABARD here, the Minister said expressed concern that the farmers are not self-reliant as farming involved a cost intensive mechanism.

From sowing seeds, tilling crops, buying quality seeds, fertilisers, investment loans, production and till marketing, the farming community will have to put all energies.

Harish said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched several schemes including Rythu Bandhu, insurance scheme for farmers etc for the wellbeing of the farmers. He asked the banking institutions to consider the farmers' demand for more loans and provide a succour to them without any delay.

The Finance Minister said that the National Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (NABARD) had offered the funds for the development of farming related infrastructure and helped the government for building more number of godowns to increase storage capacity and also for sprinkler irrigation.

He also expressed hope that the bank will offer funds on time to agriculture and allied sectors for their development. Harish said that the TRS government also provided round the clock free power supply to agriculture sector.