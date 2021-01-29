Hyderabad: Health workers in four private hospitals refuse to get vaccine shot

Health workers of four private hospitals in Hyderabad refused to get Covid vaccine shot. There are around 100 workers from the four hospitals who said that they were not interested in taking the vaccine shot.

Not only they refused get the vaccine but also drove away the officers assigned by the government to carry out the vaccination drive in their hospitals. Since, the vaccination programme is meant to be a voluntary drive, the officials are not forcing the workers on taking the vaccine.

However, the state public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao said that they have given the workers a round of counselling to get vaccinated.

These private hospitals have been selected to carry out the vaccination drive, but they refused. The hospitals workers also refused to let them in for vaccine administration. The vaccination programme which began on January 25 to cover 1.55 lakh healthcare staff in the private healthcare will be continued up to the first week of February.