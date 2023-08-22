Hyderabad: High Court takes up suo motu case of brutal attack by LB Nagar police on tribal woman

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court on Monday took up suo motu case on the brutal attack by the LB Nagar police on a tribal woman. V Lakshmi was mercilessly beaten by the police, during which she was badly hurt and is undergoing treatment at Jeevan Hospital, Karmanghat.

Justice Surepally Nanda wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the court, annexing a Telugu daily report about the attack by the police in the LB Nagar area. The letter informed the CJ that the attack occurred on August 15. The police dragged the woman and hit her mercilessly, which is a matter of concern. It sought a probe into the incident.

The judge said the police can’t subject a woman to third degree; they ought to have followed the due procedure of law in such incidents. The woman lost her money and gold ornaments, which should be traced and handed over to her.

The judge not only sought action against the police, but also a direction to the police to register cases against the police personnel involved under the STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, CP Rachakonda, DCP Rachakonda, ACP LB Nagar, SHO LB Nagar are listed as respondents in the PIL. It will be heard by the CJ bench in a day or two. PIL to cancel allotment of 3.7 acres to International Arbitration and Mediation Centre

To come up for hearing before CJ bench soon



Koti Raghunatha Rao, an advocate from Hyderabad, has filed a PIL seeking a direction to set aside GO 126 dated November 26, 2021 allotting 3.7 acre government land for establishing the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre at Hyderabad.

The petitioner is aggrieved by the government sanctioning Rs. 3 crore assistance/annum for the maintenance of the centre. He contends the government has allotted the 3.7 acre prime land to private arbitration centre in violation of the Telangana Urban Areas (development) Act, 1975.

Though there is no provision in the HMD Act, 2008, for the allotment of such precious land of 3.7 acres, the State has allotted it under discretionary quota, without putting the public at notice, contends the petitioner.

He contends that there is every possibility of the trust misusing the land, which is about Rs.300 crore worth because a facility has been created to amend the conditions in the trust deed, which is a deliberate attempt created to alter rules as per their wish.

The Chief Secretary, Secretary (Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice, Law department), Secretary (Revenue), the International Arbitration & Mediation Centre, Ashok Vihar Road, Banjara Hills, are respondents.

Live streaming commences at HC for all 29 courts

The High Court on Monday launched live-streaming of its proceedings for all 29 courtrooms on the HC website. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe launched it in the morning. The live-streaming proceedings commenced at 10.30 am though live streaming was made available in a restricted manner, for proceedings in the first court. After the launch the proceedings in all courtrooms can be watched live by accessing a link provided on the website.