Hyderabad: High Court Upholds Death Sentence for Five in Dilsukhnagar Bomb Blast Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to five individuals convicted in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts case. The court confirmed the verdict given by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court, which had earlier sentenced the convicts to capital punishment.

The High Court dismissed the appeals filed by the accused and asserted that the punishment meted out was appropriate given the gravity of the crime. The blasts, which occurred in a crowded area of Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad, killed 18 people and injured over 100, leaving a deep scar on the city.

The five convicts—Asadullah Akhtar, Rehman, Tahseen Akhtar, Bhaktal, and Ajaz—have all been sentenced to death. The NIA special court had originally delivered this sentence in December 2016, after a detailed investigation and trial that established the accused's direct involvement in the planning and execution of the attack.

The High Court, while endorsing the NIA court’s judgment, observed that the acts committed were "heinous and inhuman", with the sole intention of causing mass destruction and fear. The confirmation of the death sentence sends a stern message to those engaging in acts of terrorism and reinforces the commitment of the Indian judiciary to national security.

Families of the victims expressed a sense of relief at the verdict, with many saying that justice had finally been served. Security agencies and legal experts have also welcomed the decision, calling it a strong reaffirmation of law and order in the country.