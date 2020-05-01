Hyderabad: Khazana Jewellery donates Rs 10 crore towards fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: Khazana Jewellery, one of the leading jewellery retailers, has donated Rs 10 crore to the State Disaster Management Authority in three different States, including Rs 4 crore for Andhra Pradesh and Rs 3 crore each for Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The proceeds of this donation will go towards procuring necessary healthcare equipment, feeding the underprivileged, and other humanitarian deeds.

Khazana Jewellery Chairperson Kishore Kumar Jain said that as a social responsibility of providing financial and material support, healthcare assistance, and community support, we came forward to support the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Kishore Kumar Jain opened first Khazana Jewellery showroom in Chennai in 1993. Now the brand has more than 50 showrooms across India and the Middle East with a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore.