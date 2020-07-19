Hyderabad: Low-key fete, but same fervor

Hyderabad: Bonalu traditionally celebrated annually during Ashadham Masam (June/July) sees the city temples of Mother Goddess all decked up to pay ardent obeisance to the goddess in her various forms. Devotees visit temples in large numbers and women carry Bonam (a feast for goddess) accompanied by Pothurajus. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic surge, festivities are dampened. Goddess Mahankali temple at Golconda, Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad, Akkanna Madanna temple at Shalibanda and Mahankali temple at Laldarwaza in the old city and many other temples have seen subdued celebrations. However, Sunday saw a good number of devotees flocking to the temples.



The 112th year of Bonalu at Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Devalayam in Lal Darwaza was celebrated only with temple committee members. It started with offering of pooja by temple committee members. No devotees were allowed inside the temple for pooja or for offering Bonam to Mahankali Matha and no dignitaries had visited the temple this year. Temple committee president J Laxminarayan Goud along with Vice President K Venkatesh, General Secretary B Maruthi Yadav, Treasurer G Arvind Goud and other committee members offered the Bonam and Pattu offered in behalf of Government.





In the past, during the 2-day Bonalu procession around 2 lakhs of devotees would take part in celebrations and thousands of women devotees on barefoot would carry Bonam on their heads and offer to Mahankali matha, but this year the temple wears a deserted look and no devotees were allowed to offer Bonam.



Additional CP Tarun Joshi, Additional CP (Crime) Shika Goel, DCP (traffic) K Babu Rao, In-charge DCP south zone Avinash Mohanthy, Additional DCP Falaknuma M A Rashed visited the temple and oversaw the arrangements.

Meanwhile, on the 72nd annual Bonalu at Akkanna Madanna Mahankali in Hari Bowli, Maha Abhishekam was performed and later special Alankar was done to Mahankali Matha. Archana and Aarthi were performed by Temple priest in the presence of committee members, and no devotees were allowed to offer Bonam. According to temple committee president G Rajaratnam, Potharaju Swagatham and Rangam would be held at the temple on Monday. Later, Matha Ghatam will be taken to Delhi darwaza, Nayapul with limited members. Keeping in view the threat of Pandemic, there would be no procession taken on Elephant carrying Matha Ghatam deity. "The tradition of an elephant carrying Matha Ghatam was being done since 1948. The temple committee approached the High Court of Telangana and as per directions of High Court it applied for fresh permission for taking Matha Ghatam on Elephant, but the same was denied by the City Commissioner, citing Coronavirus pandemic," he added.







