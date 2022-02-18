Hyderabad man awarded life sentence for sexually assaulting mentally unstable woman

A local court in Hyderabad on Friday awarded life sentence to a man for raping a mentally retarded woman in Meerpet in 2013 and also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

In May 2013, the accused Shaik Baba (36), a painter from Saroornagar sexually assaulted the 28-year-old victim who was sleeping on the terrace along with her sister and nephews.

On hearing the screams, the family members rushed to her rescue and tried to nab Shaik Baba. However, he fled the spot. The family then approached the police who registered a case and took up the investigation.

The Meerpet police arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet against him.

