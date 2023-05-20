Live
- Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar take oath as new Karnataka CM, Deputy CM
- HBD Junior NTR: Ram Charan, Rajeev, Sai Dharam Tej And A Few Others Wished Young Tiger Through Social Media
- Team NTR 31 Drops A Special Announcement Poster And Wishes The Young Tiger On This Special Occasion
- Learn to prepare Jasmine infused Water: Traditional Thai drink
- Darshan Puttannaiah, the new MLA of Melukote assembly constituency, has attracted everyone's attention for his simplicity.
- Hyderabad: Man put behind bars for misbehaving with his minor daughter
- Hyderabad: Man kills wife and ends life at Narsingi
- Hrithik Roshan Extends Birthday Wishes to NTR
- "Stop giving smartphones to your kids", The Smartphone Man, Manu Kumar Jain
- Virupaksha OTT Release: Discover When and Where to Watch
Hyderabad: Man put behind bars for misbehaving with his minor daughter
Highlights
- Hyderabad: Man put behind bars for misbehaving with his minor daughter
- In 2020, the man reportedly misbehaved with his minor daughter in the absence of his wife and later he was arrested
Hyderabad: After three years where a man reportedly misbehaved with his minor daughter, a local court on Friday sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment on the same. The court also slapped a fine of Rs.1,000 on him.
It is to mention here that in October 2020, the 30-year-old man, a watchman, made sexual advances towards his daughter in the absence of his wife. The girl escaped from there and informed her mother, who approached the police. He was arrested by the Malkajgiri police.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS