Hyderabad: Man put behind bars for misbehaving with his minor daughter

Hyderabad: After three years where a man reportedly misbehaved with his minor daughter, a local court on Friday sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment on the same. The court also slapped a fine of Rs.1,000 on him.

It is to mention here that in October 2020, the 30-year-old man, a watchman, made sexual advances towards his daughter in the absence of his wife. The girl escaped from there and informed her mother, who approached the police. He was arrested by the Malkajgiri police.