Hyderabad: Man's severed head, hands in Ramagundam

A man was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants here at Malyalapalli of Ramagundam mandal in Peddapalli district.

The victim, Kampalli Shankar, native of NTPC Kajipalli was working as an operator at Mee-Seva. The police found his severed head and hands behind NTP cooling centre in Malyalapalli outskirts.

The police who were alerted by the villagers rushed to the spot along with the dog squad. The torso of the man is yet to be found.

Meanwhile, family members of Shankar accused his wife of killing her husband following which the police took her into custody and are investigating. A case has been registered by the police.