Hyderabad: Mega dairy to usher in 2nd phase White Revolution

Hyderabad: In what could be a first step towards second phase of White Revolution in Telangana, India's latest Mega dairy plant is coming up in the Greater Hyderabad limits at a cost of nearly Rs 300 crore which is being taken up by the Telangana government.

The advanced technology adopted by the US and Australia which are the largest milk producers and dairy products in the world is being used in the establishment of the dairy plant with an installed capacity of nearly 4 lakh litres every day.

Currently, the implementing agency, the Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited (TSDDCFL), was producing more than 3 lakh litres of milk on "Vijaya Telangana" brand on a daily basis. In the extension, the new plant will be equipped with the production of flavoured milk, cheese, butter and curd.

To make it fast for the setup of the plant, the government on Tuesday allotted 32 acres of land in the Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district. The federation will take up the land on 99 years lease and develop the plant in a just one year. The agency will have to pay Rs 30,000 lease amount every year.

Top officials of the state Animal Husbandry department said that a group of officials already visited some European countries where dairy industry is flourishing by producing international brands of milk and processed milk products. The official team also studied the famous milk brands and their marketing strategy in India, particularly Amul milk products.

The TS government is planning to promote Telangana milk products globally targeting to achieve an annual turnover of Rs 1500 crore in a just two years from the present Rs 700 crore, officials said, adding that once the production capacity is increased, the dairy farmers will also get opportunity to sell more milk to the procurement agency - TSDDCFL.

Officials said that the government has envisaged establishment of the Mega Dairy plant to promote Telangana as the hub of milk and dairy products in the country.

Plans were already finalised to kick start the second phase of White Revolution and the government will pursue the same in a phased manner.

The government has recently announced the launch of four revolutions - White, Pink (meat), Blue (fisheries) and Green (agriculture) for rapid progress of Telangana.