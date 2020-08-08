Hyderabad: Ministers, Collectors put on frontline

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing number of deadly virus cases in all districts, the Government has entrusted the responsibility of containing the virus to ministers and collectors in all districts. They have been asked to set up coordination cell with district authorities so that instant medical facilities be provided in all corona-hit areas. They will have to work in close coordination with district collectors, doctors, police and sanitation workers.



State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday instructed the collectors to establish strong network at district level to monitor the spread of virus and medical treatment extended to the patients.

As the government targeted to conduct 40,000 corona tests every day, collectors are given full powers to take every decision with regard to the tests. Every person enrolled in Official App will be tested.

To ensure the strengthening of medical infrastructure, collectors were asked to furnish the proposals for new testing centres, details of vacancies of medical staff for Covid-19 treatment, proposals of private hospitals for permitting them as designated Covid hospital. Collectors would approve the proposals to extend oxygen supply for all the beds in the district hospitals, area hospitals and those attached to medical colleges in the districts. Procurement of home isolation kits and utilisation of funds will also be directly handled by the collectors. The ministers have been asked to take appropriate decisions in consultation with the collectors and set up separate medical camps in the crisis-hit areas in their respective districts. Ministers have also been instructed to hold awareness programmes in every village.