Hyderabad: Naidu has a word of praise for BRS govt's good work

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam party which is making renewed efforts to regain its old glory in Telangana on Wednesday utilised the occasion of its 41st formation day to recall the relationship of the party with Telugu people of Telangana.

The party held its formation day celebration at Nampally exhibition grounds because the founder president N T Rama Rao launched the party from Hyderabad with the slogan of Telugu pride which catapulted him into power in nine months of launching the party.

The most interesting aspect was that Naidu acknowledged the good work being done by the BRS government.

He said he was happy to see that unlike in Andhra Pradesh where the works and activities launched by TDP government have been stopped, the BRS government understood the importance of the foundation he had laid whether it be the international airport, ORR or Metro rail project and had those works forward which was now benefitting the people here.

Addressing the party delegates he appreciated the door-to-door campaign by party workers and asked them to adopt one family each and help them in their all-round development. Such peoples' participation would remove the menace of caste and economic differences.

He said he would finalise the strategy for taking up such programmes and would circulate to the party rank and file.

The streets leading towards Exhibition Grounds were decked up with yellow posters and banners with pictures of party's national president Chandrababu Naidu and the presidents of two Telugu States including Kasani Gyaneshwar of Telangana and Achennaidu of Andhra Pradesh with a slogan of 'Telugu Desam Jhanda Pedalaku Anda'. The two big cut outs of NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the party cadre.

The 'Chaitanya Ratham' campaign vehicle used by founder of the party Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was placed at the entrance of the venue which proved to be a major attraction for the visitors as they were seen busy taking selfies.

The VIP entry point was designed with a replica of Cyber Towers of Hitec City.

A photo exhibition with various development works taken up by the Telugu Desam government was organised. Pictures showing how the KCR government had taken the development works further were exhibited.

The leaders recalled how TDP played a key role in the development of Hyderabad and how it Hyderabad which was known for curfews and communal clashes got transformed into IT hub and evolved into a centre to manufacture vaccine for corona.

The TDP official spokesperson Thirunagari Jyothsna said that this meeting was a big slap on the faces of the people who ask where is TDP in Telangana? She said it is very much there in the hearts of the people.