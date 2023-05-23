Hyderabad: National BC Welfare Association demands political parties to announce BC declaration

Hyderabad: The core committee meeting of the National BC Welfare Association on Tuesday demanded that all political parties should make a BC declaration in the next assembly elections besides giving 50 per cent tickets to the BC leaders. The Core Committee convener Gujja Krishna and general secretary Mandava Srinivas Goud presided over the core committee meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP and the President of National BC Welfare Association R Krishnaiah warned that the political parties which did not allot 50 per cent of their tickets to the BCs would have to face the wrath of their community people in the next elections and added that they would be defeated in the next assembly elections for their failure implement their demand. He said that the representation of the BCs in the political field had not crossed 15 per cent even after 75 years of independence. “Of the 119 assembly seats in the state, there are only 21 BC MLA. There is not a single BC MLA in the majority of the districts. Out of the 33 districts in the state, there is not a single BC legislator in 18 districts. There is no body to take care of the BCs who are facing so much injustice. Out of the 130 castes in the BC list, 115 castes have not crossed the assembly gate so far,” he said.

Attacking the political parties, he alleged that all political parties were using the BCs as a vote bank and added that BCs were not being given a democratic share in all sectors. He also alleged that the BCs were being used to carry flags and raise zindabad slogans by the political parties. He said that the BCs had been made beggars in this country and added It was a sin to be born in the BC castes. Referring to the recent BC declaration of BJP, he alleged that there was not a single demand related to the Centre in the declaration.

He alleged that Central governments led by successive political parties that have ruled the country for the last 75 years had not given share to the BCs as per the population their population in any field.

He said that In a democratic country democracy, all social castes should be given an equal share in all sectors according to their population and added that it was not done in the last 70 years. Stating that the BCs are productive castes, he said that they were creating the wealth of the country but being denied their right to enjoy the wealth created by them. He alleged that there was no minimum share in the budget for the BC community.

He demanded the Central Government to carry out the BC caste census in the census to be carried out by it soon and added that BC reservation in panchayati raj institutions should be increased from 34 per cent to 52 per cent with constitutional protection.

He demanded that Reservation in promotions for the BC employees should be provided and a constitutional amendment should be made to this effect.

He also demanded the Increase in the number of assembly and parliamentary seats by 100 per cent and added that the increased seats should be nominated on the lines of those given to anglo-indians by following a nominated system for the BC castes who have not yet crossed the assembly and parliament threshold.

Krishnaiah further demanded that a separate ministry for the BCs should be set up at the Centre and added that Special schemes should be formulated for educational development of the BCs.

Special scholarships, fee reimbursement and training programmes in the field of employment should be arranged for the BCs at the central level, he said .

He demanded that The "BC Act" should be enacted to provide social protection and security to the BCs on the lines of the SC/ST Atrocities Act and added that the creamy layer in educational and job reservation of the BCs should be removed.

He said that the Education and job reservation in the state and at the Centre should be increased from 27 per cent to 56 per cent as per the population of BCs.

He demanded that Reservation for SCs, STs and BCs should be made in the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court Judges and added that a BC

sub-plan should be formulated at the central government level with a budget of Rs 2 lakh crore.

He also demanded that post-matric scholarships and fee reimbursement scheme for the BCs at the Centre should be introduced in saturation mode and added that the conditions imposed on loans of the National BC Finance Corporation should be removed while noting that The BC corporation should be allocated a budget of Rs 50,000 crore annually to sanction loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per family with 80 per cent subsidy.

He said that 16 lakh vacancies in central government departments and public sector undertakings should be filled immediately.

The association leaders Gujja Krishna, Mandava Srinivas Goud, Neela Venkatesh, Anji, Nanda Gopal, Bhupesh Sagar, P. Sudhakar, Rajkumar, Tirumala Giri Ashok, Nikhil, Sridevi, Vani, Bhavya, Manjula Goud, Padmavathi and others also participated in the core committee meeting.