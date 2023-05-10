Hyderabad: Old Kotwal office building all set to regain past glory

Hyderabad : The century-old Kotwal officebuilding at Purani Haveli, which currently houses the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), is set to regain its vintage look with restoration work that began on Tuesday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand laid the plaque to mark the start of the building restoration project.

Deccan Terrain, a company engaged in restoration and conservation of heritage structures, will use materials like quick lime, hydrated lime, raw gum extracts, fibers, and other materials for the project. The restoration is sponsored by GreenKo Company and is expected to be completed within six months.

Previously, the building was home to the office of the City Police Commissioner until it was shifted to Basheerbagh. However, senior officials still camp here during important bandobast events in the city.

“Many of my predecessors preferred to camp here while monitoring Friday prayers and other processions. I had been continuing the same tradition and noticed that the building’s condition was deteriorating until one day the roof caved in. But being a Hyderabadi, I felt it is our responsibility to conserve and revive these heritage structures,” said Anand.

He further added that the City police decided to restore this structure since its existence is connected with the history of Hyderabad and it served as an important landmark.