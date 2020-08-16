Hyderabad: Online classes drive parents, kids nuts

Hyderabad: Online classes are turning out to be a nightmare for the parents and children especially for parents of kindergarten to class 6 students. Buying expensive gadgets, often from the schools, connection glitches, payment of tuition fee, quality of teaching, health issues and many more have become daunting issues that are driving them nuts. Many parents want the state government to look into the matter of online classes.



"It has been a month since online classes have resumed. My child is in fourth class is struggling to adjust to the new setup. While technical problems such as internet connectivity and power cuts are creating problems and disrupting his attention span since he has to attend classes for a time span of 6 hours. Due to short period for each subject, my child is unable to raise any queries. Also, teachers are threatening that lessons taught in the online classes will not be taught again when the schools reopen," said Shirisha, a parent whose child studies in a private school at Suchitra.

"Private schools are not only charging more but are also forcing primary schoolchildren to sit in front of computers for hours at a stretch. Unfortunately, government orders are not being followed by many private schools in the city. We have received around 100 to 150 calls regarding parents telling that many schools are disconnecting online classes due to nonpayment of fees. A few schools are also giving the students project works, for that parents are forced to go out to buy the raw materials which are burning a hole in the pockets of the parents. We members of HSPA requested to the state government to look into the matter of online classes and also ban the online classes for primary and per primary students," said Murali, member of Hyderabad School Parents Association.

"The private schools are forcing us to pay the fee and if we are unable to pay the fee, they are giving warning that they would disconnect the classes. I have been requesting the school management to understand the current situation, as the pandemic has made the general public life difficult and also in the name of tuition fee they are taking other charges also. Inspite of state government ordered the school is collecting fees. My child studies in class 5, according to me pre-primary and primary school should stop conducting online classes,' said Vijay Kumar, a parent whose child studies in a private school, Bowenpally .

"We are facing difficulties, with the help of my phone my both the children are attending online classes and also sometimes there is a clash in time. Due to the current situation, we are unable to buy any other gadgets. Every day the school is coming up with different new rules that include telling student to wear school uniforms or else they would disconnect the connection. Due to sitting for a long time with the phone, they are complaining of back pain, headache and eye pain," said Srikanth, whose child studies in a private school, Alwal.





