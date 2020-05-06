Hyderabad: Osmania University to document lockdown experiences

Hyderabad: The Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, Osmania University, is planning to launch a digital platform - Covid Chronicles - documenting the experiences of people during the pandemic.

The platform envisages to record how the world lived and survived during the Novel Coronavirus Disease (nCOVID-19) outbreak that started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, engulfed the world and disrupted life of humanity. The rationale behind launching this platform is that Covid-19 has changed the lives of people like never before and each of them has developed their own mechanisms to deal with the unusual lockdown situation.

The department has appealed to people to send their contributions in the form of brief write ups not exceeding two pages, paintings, videos, poems and reflections to: covidchronicles20@gmail.com. The last date for entries is 12 May 2020. The final output will be hosted on a website and would be brought out in the form of an e-book later, according to press release issued here on Tuesday.