Hyderabad police make arrangements for Ganapati Mahanimajjanam

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and Police Commissioner CV Anand have announced that extensive arrangements are being implemented to ensure the Mahanimajjanam proceeds smoothly and safely. The officials conducted an inspection of the route for the Nimajjana Shobha Yatra on Wednesday, accompanied by District Collector Dasari Harichandana, Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu, and Hyderabad Commissioner AV Ranganath.

The officials earlier visited Balapur Ganesha, where they were welcomed by Utsav Samiti Chairman Niranjan Reddy and committee members. The Shobha Yatra will commence from Balapur, following a route that will lead to Hussain Sagar, the primary immersion site, passing through Charminar Circle, Mojamjahi Market, and Telugu Talli Bridge. During their discussions, the officials addressed critical arrangements including sanitation management, power supply, traffic diversion, and security measures.

Commissioner CV Anand emphasised that extensive security measures will be in place to guarantee a peaceful immersion, with 30,000 police personnel deployed for the event. In a related statement released on Wednesday, the GHMC reported that up until September 2, a total of 121,905 idols had been immersed across the greater area. The Kukatpally zone recorded the highest number of immersions, exceeding 41,000, followed by Serilingampally with over 21,000. In contrast, the Charminar zone recorded the lowest figure, with 6,254 idols immersed.