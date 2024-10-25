Hyderabad Police Strike Down Drug Operations: Foreign National Arrested with 50 Grams of MDMA

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Hyderabad City Police's Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) coordinated a joint operation with the Humayun Nagar Police, leading to the arrest of a foreign drug peddler. The operation, carried out on October 24, resulted in the seizure of 50 grams of MDMA, valued at approximately ₹7.75 lakhs, along with the suspect's mobile phone and passport.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Abdul Rhman Osman, a South Sudanese national residing in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. According to police reports, Osman obtained his education in South Darfur, Sudan, and has been in India on student visas since 2016. He was enrolled at Glocal University in Uttar Pradesh for a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) program before returning to Hyderabad in July 2024.

Facing financial difficulties due to an extravagant lifestyle, Osman allegedly turned to drug trafficking to sustain his expenses. He established connections with suppliers from various countries, including Nigeria and Tanzania, procuring drugs at lower prices and marketing them at higher rates in Hyderabad. His modus operandi involved the use of ‘dead drops’—sending photos of the drug along with its location to buyers and receiving payments through digital wallets like Google Pay and PhonePe.

The operation that led to his arrest was conducted following credible intelligence received by the HNEW team. Officers apprehended Osman in the evening and confiscated the MDMA along with his passport, which bears the number P07276161, and an Apple iPhone 13.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant about the increasing drug abuse in society. Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) is appealing to parents to monitor their children's activities to prevent drug-related issues, inviting the community to report any drug-related information to their hotline at 8712661601.

The operation was executed under the supervision of DCP Sri YVS Sudheendra, with contributions from Inspectors Sri K. Srinivas and Sri G.S. Daniel, along with SI C. Venkata Ramulu and the staff of HNEW, supported by SHO Sri G.Bala Krishna and SI Sri N. Vinod Kumar of the Humayun Nagar Police Station.

This successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the Hyderabad City Police to combat drug-related offenses and promote a drug-free environment in the city.