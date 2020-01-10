Top
Hyderabad police tops in filing zero FIRs

With 25 zero FIRs, the Hyderabad topped the list followed by the Rachakonda police who have issued 14 FIRs. Around 83 zero FIRs were filed across the Telangana till January 6 by the police.

The government introduced zero FIR after the Disha incident whose charred remains of the body were found under the Chatanpally bridge in Shadnagar. In Disha's case, the Shamshabad police delayed in filing the FIR citing jurisdiction and made the victim's family run to another police station at the difficult time.

Suspending the three cops for the negligence of duties and delay in filing FIRs, the Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar directed the officials to register cases irrespective of the jurisdiction in case of complaints against women and children.

Since then, the police registered the zero FIRs and later transfers the cases to the police station concerned for further investigation.

