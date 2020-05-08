Hyderabad: Roll back steep hike of PG medical fees, demands AICC secretary Ch Vamshichand Reddy

Hyderabad: Condemning the steep hike in PG medical courses fee, AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to withdraw GO 20 regarding the fee hike of PG Medical and Dental courses in Telangana.

In his letter, the AICC secretary said that he was writing with no political intention but as a son of a middle class govt employee who struggled to pay for his medical course fee.

Knowing the pain of middle class parents, he said that he strongly condemns the immoral decision of the govt to hike the fees of the PG Medical and Dental students by 100% while demanding an immediate rollback of the same.

He said that hiking the fees of the doctors, who have been the frontline warriors in this corona pandemic crisis since day 1, was very unfair and insensitive.

"It is very difficult for a poor and middle class student to pay an amount of 14 lakh for the PG course." he said.