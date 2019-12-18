Hyderabad: Rs 4.8 lakh worth booty stolen from a house in Hayathnagar

Around Rs 3,60,300 worth gold and silver ornaments along with a cash of Rs 1,28,000 were stolen from a house in the Shubodaya colony in Hayath Nagar.

The burglars made away with nine tolas of gold, 15 tolas of silver. The incident came to light on Wednesday when the house owners returned home after a two-day vacation. Based on the complaint lodged by them, the police registered a case and are investigating.

On December 9, 2019, a businessman was robbed of Rs 1 crore worth jewellery from his house on road no.12 in Banjara Hills. The burglars fled away with a diamond necklace from Kapil Gupta's house when the latter was away from his home to a wedding.

Kapil Gupta grew suspicious over one Ram Nivas from Bihar who has been working at his home for a month.