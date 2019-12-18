Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Rs 4.8 lakh worth booty stolen from a house in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Rs 4.8 lakh worth booty stolen from a house in Hayathnagar
Highlights

Around Rs 3,60,300 worth gold and silver ornaments along with a cash of Rs 1,28,000 were stolen from a house in the Shubodaya colony in Hayath Nagar.

Around Rs 3,60,300 worth gold and silver ornaments along with a cash of Rs 1,28,000 were stolen from a house in the Shubodaya colony in Hayath Nagar.

The burglars made away with nine tolas of gold, 15 tolas of silver. The incident came to light on Wednesday when the house owners returned home after a two-day vacation. Based on the complaint lodged by them, the police registered a case and are investigating.

On December 9, 2019, a businessman was robbed of Rs 1 crore worth jewellery from his house on road no.12 in Banjara Hills. The burglars fled away with a diamond necklace from Kapil Gupta's house when the latter was away from his home to a wedding.

Kapil Gupta grew suspicious over one Ram Nivas from Bihar who has been working at his home for a month.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top