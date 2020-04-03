Hyderabad: Rythu Bazaars in your areas just a call away

Hyderabad: The Telangana agricultural marketing department is supplying vegetables and fruits through mobile Rythu Bazars in the city. More than 500 locations are covered with 280 vehicles every day.

Residents in need of vegetable and fruits can call up toll-free number 7330733212 to register their locality or apartment name for mobile Rythu Bazar van service. V Srinivas, Joint Director, Telangana Agricultural Marketing department, said, "Before launching this initiative, we contacted residential welfare association (RWAs) and collected around 2,250 contact numbers of various colonies or apartments.

With help of RWAs we are trying to reach other areas too in city. There is a separate toll-free number where people can register the particular locality number for vegetables. Within a week there was a good response. Mobile vans are also being operated form the 11 Rythu Bazars in the city."

To reach each and every area in the city, the department is roping in uneducated and jobless youth if they have vehicles. The agricultural department would provide them with vegetables and banners along with the price mentioned to run this mobile Rythu Bazar, so they can reach each and every area in the city. In addition to Rythu Bazar price, extra Rs 5 is being collected in mobile Rythu Bazar to meet transport expenses.

Even the wholesale markets that include Bowenpally yard Market, LB Nagar vegetable market and Gudimalkapur Market are also arranging mobile vehicles. Around 60 vehicles have been arranged from LB Nagar market.

"From Medhipatnam Rythu Bazar 30 vans are being deployed at 60 locations and the areas include Manikonda, Asif Nagar, Banjara Hills and Domalguda. One van has been deployed for two locations," informed Sudhakar Rao, the estate officer of Medhipatnam Rythu Bazar.

"From Erragadda Rythu Bazar, 30 vans are being operated in various areas such as Jubliee Hills, Moosapet, Kukatpally and many more," according to Ramesh, the estate officer of Erragada Rythu Bazar "As soon as we receive calls from various colonies, we deployed vehicles and from RK Puram Rythu Bazar as many as 12 vehicles are covering 24 locations," said Mahender, the estate officer of RK Puram Rythu Bazar.