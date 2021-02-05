Hyderabad: Saplings planted on World Cancer Day

Gachibowli : Keep believing! There is always hope even at the lowest point for an individual; and the cancer survivors who planted saplings at the Continental Hospitals on Thursday to commemorate World Cancer Day displayed this hope.

February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day daedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the health and development agenda.

Dr Riyaz Khan, CEO, Continental Hospitals who led the initiative, said, "Cancer tests not just the physical but mental endurance of its victim, and our efforts are not just to treat the ailment, but to give the individual/s a sense of self-belief to return to normalcy and regain his/her life.

We at the Continental Hospitals have a world-class oncology team, which successfully treated some of the most complex cancer cases." "Millions die of cancer every year, and one-third of common cancers can be cured with right cancer management therapy.

On this World Cancer Day, our efforts are to tell the cancer victims and their loved ones that cancer is not end, but with right approach a new and beautiful life can be restarted," added Dr Malik Singaraju, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Continental Hospitals.

Cancer patterns in India are dominated by a high burden of tobacco-related head and neck cancers, particularly oral cancer, in men and of cervical cancer in women; both cancer types are associated with lower socio-economic status.

The burden of cancer types, such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, associated with overweight and obesity, lower levels of physical activity, and sedentary lifestyles is increasing, and these cancer types are associated with higher socio-economic status.