Hyderabad: SCR to run 8 special trains for Sankranti

The South-Central Railway (SCR) to run eight special trains to cater the rush for the Sankranti festival.

On January 13, the trains will be run between Vijaywada-Narsapur, Machilipatnam-Gudivada, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and on January 14, the trains will be operated from Narsapur to Vijayawada, Machilipatnam to Narsapur, Machilipatam to Vijayawada.

Also, the SCR deployed special trains from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

Train number 17435 will leave from Kacheguda at 5.35 pm on January 12. The returning train, number 17436, will leave the originating station, Kurnool City at 7 am to reach Kacheguda, at 12.50 pm, with effect from January 13.

Meanwhile, 07435 (from Secunderabad to Anakapalle) will operate on January 13, leaving the originating station at 5.50 pm and arriving in Anakapalle at 5 am. Train number 07436 (from Anakapalle to Secunderabad) will depart from Anakapalle at 6.30 pm on January 14, reaching Secunderabad at 7.10 am, the following day.

Train number 07489 (one way special), will depart from Secunderabad at 11.50 pm on January 12 to reach Narsapur at 10.30 am. Another one way train, number 07437, will depart from Secunderabad at 6.40 pm on January 12 will reach Tirupati at 6.45 pm on the next day.