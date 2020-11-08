Hyderabad: SEC boss asks police babus to zero in on sensitive polling stations in GHMC

Hyderabad: State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi on Saturday asked the police officials to identify the sensitive polling stations with the help of Revenue and Municipal authorities.

The State Election Commission had a meeting with the police and GHMC officials on the law and order during the polling. The SEC asked the police department to have static surveillance teams, flying squads, check posts, set up police pickets right from the date of issuing of notification and till the elections are completed. He wanted the officials to prepare a bandobust plan and keep vigil on the miscreants round-the-clock and take immediate action as and when there is any incident. He wanted the officials to ensure the Model Code of Conduct is implemented on use of vehicles, loud speakers, ending the campaign and closing liquor shops 48 hours before the polling etc. He asked the police officials to seize the arms without licence and also take over the arms from the licence holders and deposit them with the local police station. He wanted them to have strict vigil with CCTV cameras.

The SEC wanted the officials to prepare a mechanism to receive complaints and also to solve them immediately. He asked them to have striking and special striking police to take action on the miscreants who try to create law and order problems on the polling day. They were also told to ensure all the Covid-19 guidelines are followed.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said that they would prepare an action plan after discussing with the GHMC officials. He also assured of ensuring all the arrangements are in place and without any partiality and maintain law and order.

