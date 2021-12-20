Hyderabad: St. Ann's degree college students protest on removal wine shop

The students of St Ann's degree and PG college on Monday staged a protest against the new wine shop near the college building in Hyderabad.

The students alleged that the drunkards from the wine shop would create rampage in the locality and can cause troubles to the students and institution as well. A faculty from the college said that the excise department should take appropriate measures and ensure the wine shop is removed.

The shop in the area would also bring problems as it is also near the bus stop where the students take the bus to travel.

Last week, a protest was held in the people in Jubilee Hills demanding to move the bar from the residential area. It is learned that the government granted new wine shops in last month across the state.

At present, there are about 2,216 liquor stores across the state from which a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore is generated.