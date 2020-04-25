Hyderabad: State Human Rights Commission issues notice to Goshamahal ACP

Hyderabad: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued notice to the ACP of Goshamahal to appear before the commission on 25th May 2020 on charges leveled against the ACP by a minor girl aged 17.

The minor girl who was adopted by Papa Lal after she lost her parents in Gokul chat blast case, in her complaint to the SHRC noted that, the ACP has been forcing her to get married at the behest of Papa Lal.

She also added that the officer was using foul language and threatened to destroy her career.

Taking cognizance of the letter drafted by the girl, the SHRC has issued notices to ACP of Goshamahal and has ordered him to appear before the commission.