Hyderabad: Traffic diversions on Republic Day

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, IPS, today announced traffic diversion points for the information of the general public in connection with the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally on January 26 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Taj Island: Motorists coming from MJ Market and proceeding towards Mehdipatnam will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar – Bazarghar – Asif Nagar/ Red hills- Ayodya Hotel, Lakdikapul etc.

Chapel Road T Junction: The vehicular traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station and proceeding towards the Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Chapel Road T Jn towards Gunfoundry – Abids or BJR Statue – Bhasheerbagh Fly over etc.

Old PS Saifabad: The general traffic coming from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairtabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Telephone Bhavan - Iqbal Minar – Secretariat Road– Telugu Talli – Ambedkar Statue – Liberty – Bhasheerbagh – Abids and so on.

Basheerbagh Jn: The general traffic coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty – Telugutalli – NTR Marg - Iqbal Minar – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge & BJR Statue -Abids and so on.

Iqbal Minar. The General Traffic coming from Tankbund towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge and so on.

AR Petrol Pump. The general traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station side towards Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue/Gunfoundry etc.

Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters). The vehicular traffic coming from Telugu Talli statue, NTR Marg and Liberty sides towards Police Control Room Junction (PCR) via Adarshnagar will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty road and Telugu Talli Flyover. However, the car pass holders attending the Republic day celebrations will be allowed at the diversion points. (NSS)



















