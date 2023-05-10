Hyderabad: TS EAMCET commences today

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 are all set to begin from Wednesday. Candidates appearing for the exam will not be allowed into the test centres even if they are late by a minute. According to JNTUH officials, entry into the exam hall will begin at 7.30 am for the morning session and 1.30 pm for the afternoon session.

Candidates will not be allowed into the hall once the test commences i.e., after 9 am and 3 pm. Around 3,20,384 students registered for TS EAMCET, of which 1,14,981 candidates applied for AM stream test that will be conducted on May 10 and 11, whereas 2,05,031 students registered for the engineering test scheduled to be held on May 12, 13 and 14. Exams will be conducted in 104 centres in Telangana and 33 centres in Andhra Pradesh. Hall tickets for the test have already been made available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.